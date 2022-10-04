Lubbock teen indicted on assault charges, reportedly attacked another inmate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a teen on assault charges after allegedly beating another inmate in the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

The altercation, involving 17-year-old Gregorio Martinez and another juvenile inmate, was captured on security footage, according to a police report.

Police stated the security footage showed Martinez approaching the victim’s cell. Suddenly, Martinez began hitting the teen on the face and head.

The teen fell to the floor and Martinez can be seen stomping on his head several times, according to the report.

When detention center staff entered the cell area, Martinez exited the victim’s cell.

The injured teen was taken to UMC to treat his injuries. When police questioned him, he stated the attack was unprovoked and that he and Martinez had never had problems with each other before this incident. He also stated he believed his nose was broken and he may have lost consciousness during the attack.

Martinez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and with a parole violation.

Martinez was already booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center on unknown charges.

Due to his age, the 17-year-old was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he is now being held.

