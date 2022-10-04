Man in custody following 2017 MCIU investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 45-year-old man is in custody, charged in a 2017 hit-and-run, following years of investigative work by LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit.

45-year-old Ruben Gabriel Castillo was taken into custody in Bexar County on October 4, 2022, on charges of failing to stop and render aid causing death in connection to the death of 24-year-old Alejandro Hernandez. The U.S. Marshals took Castillo into custody without incident.

Lubbock Police responded to the 500 block of Slide Road on March 24, 2017 for reports of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. Hernandez was located deceased at the scene.

Investigators submitted evidence located at the scene of the crash to The Texas Department of Public Safety for analysis. In January of 2019, based off of that analysis, they were able to identify the type of vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. The vehicle believed to be involved was located in the Dallas area and brought back to Lubbock. Once in their custody, investigators were able to examine the vehicle and confirm it was indeed the one that struck Hernandez.

Through additional investigative work and help from the public, investigators were able to identify the driver of the vehicle as Castillo.

Following the additional evidence and identification, the case was presented to the Lubbock County District Attorney’s office, and was then presented to a grand jury, at which point Castillo was indicted and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

