Man injured in overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man moderately injured.

The man was dropped off at the Star ER on Indiana just off S Loop 289.

The car reportedly drove away immediately after dropping the victim off.

The victim was later taken to UMC to treat his injuries.

Police stated they have not yet found a crime scene related to this shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.