Season 10 Ink Master and Lubbock tattoo studio to host Black Gold Tattoo Expo

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Mike Diaz, a tattoo artist on Season 10 of Ink Master, and Sunken City Ink are hosting the 2nd annual Black Gold Tattoo Expo.

The expo will be at the Lea County Event Center in Hobbs, New Mexico, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.

Those interested can buy a $20 day pass or pay $40 for a weekend pass.

More than 150 tattoo artists from around the nation will be manning booths at the expo, according to a release.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to get a tattoo at the famous “Hole in the Wall” booth. The unique experience allows people to receive some new ink without being able to watch the artist work or known what exactly is being etched onto their skin.

In addition, tattoo competitions will be held each day for those who want to show off their new tattoos.

The event will also have live music, a hang-bar contest, face painting, vendors and more.

The show times are as follows:

  • Friday, Oct. 7 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 9 from noon to 11 p.m.

Military personnel, teachers, college students, and first responders, including police, fire fighters, EMS and dispatchers, who can present their I.D. will receive $5 off their admission fee.

