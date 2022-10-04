Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Smyer ISD named National Blue Ribbon School by U.S. Department of Education

Smyer ISD student in the classroom
Smyer ISD student in the classroom(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - Teaching through a pandemic wasn’t easy, but Smyer ISD made it look that way. Its students’ test scores improved after a rocky 2020 school year. Mike Schaap, the secondary principal in Smyer, says his teachers were going above and beyond to keep students engaged during the lockdown.

”The staff at that time was working really hard not just going through the checklist and making sure that the kids were turning in worksheets. There was actually some instruction going on there,” said Schaap.

Smyer ISD Superintendent Chris Wade said getting students back in the classroom was the most important thing to do to prevent gaps in student learning.

“We were hybrid for about a month and realized that wasn’t going to work, so we brought everybody back in and just hit the ground running,” he said.

Hitting the ground running paid off. Not only did it reflect in students’ test scores but it also gained recognition from the U.S. Department of Education. Smyer is one of the 31 schools in Texas that earned a Blue Ribbon Award. The award is based on two categories: high performance, and closing post-COVID learning gaps.

“We like to recognize our students and staff as much as we possibly can so when something like this comes down from the federal government we thought what an honor and just use this as a springboard to keep improving and set high goals,” said Superintendent Wade.

The bar is set high but Wade says now Smyer schools are dedicated to keeping students on this high level of success.

“We have a very supportive community, and our school board is top notch and lets the staff do their job and is here for the kids 100 percent,” said Superintendent Wade.

Of the 31 schools in Texas, three are on the South Plains: Smyer ISD, Springlake-Earth ISD, and Muleshoe ISD.

National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation. A National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Steven Tobias Salazar is a suspect in a Sept. 27, 2022, homicide.
3 teens arrested after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley, possibly died from blunt force trauma
Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P
DPS releases information on deadly dirt bike crash
The Boulders fire
UPDATE: LFR releases preliminary findings for apartment fire
Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
Inmate escapes from Colorado City jail, officials urge residents to stay indoors
Lubbock Police Department
Police identify man who arrived at Star ER injured with gunshot wound

Latest News

The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions.
Reminder: Full-Scale Exercise Scheduled at Lubbock Airport Multi-agency Exercise Required by FAA
Full scale exercise at airport
Full scale exercise taking place at Preston Smith airport tomorrow
As of tomorrow, October 4, non-registered voters have seven days to register in order to...
Voter registration deadline is October 11
1 week left to register to vote
1 week left to register for November 8 election
Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
Inmate escapes from Colorado City jail, officials urge residents to stay indoors