TTU Human Sciences hosts Rural Health Symposium

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech College of Human Sciences hosted a symposium about rural health care that featured panelists like Congressman Jodey Arrington. Congressman Arrington represents the 19th District of Texas, he said rural health care should be a concern to everyone.

“You want to eat, you want to have food security, you want to have energy independence and lower prices, you know, at the pump and to heat and cool your home. Support. Rural. America. Make an investment in critical infrastructures like health care, transportation, and others. And you’ll benefit too,” Arrington said.

The Congressman said it’s always been tough providing health care in rural areas, but COVID-19 and inflation have made it ‘Mission Impossible’.

“People are burned out. It’s hard to keep up with the inflationary pressures,” Arrington said.

He specifically referred to the cost of energy and the cost of hiring nurses, and other mid-level health care providers.

“Just recognize that in rural America, you have less patients, less consumers, you have lower tax bases base to cover the cost, and you have a payer mix that is not optimal,” Arrington said.

There is also the cost of providing care to the uninsured. Arrington said these rural health systems need investments from the government, supporting things like Medicare.

“If we don’t help them, then we won’t have basic access to care for families who generally are out there supporting our food, fuel, and fiber production,” Arrington said.

Melanie Richburg, CEO at Lynn County Health Care System, said not helping is not an option. She believes everyone deserves some type of health care.

“But it’s tough to be able to pay the bills when patients that are sick and hurting are coming to see you and they don’t have the money,” Richburg said.

Richburg said one good thing hospitals got from the COVID-19 pandemic was CARES ACT funding.

“And that was a lifeline. If we hadn’t had that, I probably wouldn’t be standing here talking to you today, because it’s really that tough. It’s day to day,” Richburg said.

The Lynn County Hospital building is 50 years old, and it only has one restroom that is wheelchair accessible.

“It’s not state of the art, we make it function. We save lives, we take care of people every day,” Richburg said, “But the things that we have to do to be sustainable for the future, take money.”

Competing with commercial insurance companies has broken down rural medical systems.

“Less than 1% of all the Medicare dollars spent goes to rural communities. So we’re just asking for a fair share of payment so that we’re able to stay there and keep these communities sustainable,” Richburg said.

Congressman Arrington is trying to help these rural health systems survive with his new bill “The HEART Act”. He filed it last Friday, it aims to make enhanced Medicare payments for some hospitals permanently.

