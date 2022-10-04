Tuesday morning top stories: LFR releases information on south Lubbock apartment fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Tuesday morning brief,

The Lubbock Fire Rescue has released its preliminary findings on what started a south Lubbock apartment fire.

The fire began just before 3 p.m. and was escalated to a two-alarm fire about 30 minutes later

LFR stated maintenance was replacing an air conditioning unit when it suddenly caught fire

DPS has released information on the deadly dirt bike crash on Sept. 25.

The crash took the life of 15-year-old Ryder McDonald

He was a Sophomore at Lubbock-Cooper High School

Three teens have been arrested in connection to a murder.

Police found 50-year-old Robert Stewart dead in the back of his vehicle

He is believed to have died from blunt force trauma

