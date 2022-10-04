Local Listings
The United Family set to host job fair and hiring event for Buddy Holly Hall & Rave On

The United Family is hosting a job fair this Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The United Family is hosting a job fair this Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.(The United Family®)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - United Food & Beverage Services will host a hiring event and job fair for food service positions at Buddy Holly Hall as well as its restaurant Rave On on Thursday, October 6 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Buddy Holly Hall.

As part of The United Family, these positions offer weekly pay, flexible scheduling, college saving plans as well as full-time and part-time employment options. There are numerous positions available. Banquet and concessions team members earn an average of $22/hour with tips.

For the banquets team, there are opportunities as bartenders, servers, and bussers. For the concessions team, there are openings for clerks. In the kitchen, there are open spots at production cook and dishwasher. Lastly, Rave On is looking for hosts and bussers.

Candidates can visit the application portal by texting BHH to 43300. They can also come to the event for on-the-spot interviews. Candidates with a completed application will help expedite the interview process.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by The United Family

