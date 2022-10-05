Annual Fields of Faith event moved to United Supermarkets Arena

UPDATE: Fields of Faith has been moved to be inside the United Supermarkets Arena due to potential rain.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, October 5, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA, www.fca.org) West Texas will be holding its annual Fields of Faith event in Lubbock, Texas. The doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, and will be held at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Fields of Faith is a completely student-led event, designed to inspire young athletes to get back to the basics of reading God’s Word through worship and personal testimonies, all while refueling their faith in the process.

FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson noted, “Fields of Faith helps entire communities experience God’s saving grace and gain the knowledge that lives can be transformed through Jesus while encouraging them to get into the habit of reading God’s Word. It’s a powerful event that God is using to reach local campuses and bring the next generation to Himself.”

Over the last 10 years, the West Texas FCA Fields of Faith event has averaged between 6,000-8,000 people and has seen up to 12,000 people. The community event will have over 100 churches represented and dozens of schools from around the area as well.

FCA’s theme for 2022 is Every, based on Ephesians 1:3: “All praise to God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly realms because we are united with Christ.” FCA reminds Christian coaches and athletes that they already have everything they need in Christ and encourages them to seek Him both on and off the field.

