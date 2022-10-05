Cactus Theater to host Blackwater Draw Friday, Oct. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - BLACKWATER DRAW is back at the Cactus Theater, come see what they are up to now! This dynamic trio has taken the nation by storm with their newfound TikTok fame, and they will bring those same amazing songs to you live at The Cactus Theater! You won’t want to miss Garrett, Tiffany, and Berklee ages 17, 15, and 14 hit the stage to perform your favorite rock, pop, and country songs! The Caldwell Collective will join them for this night of incredible music! Get your tickets now before they’re gone!!

Proceeds from this show benefit the National Veterans Wellness & Healing Center in Angel Fire, NM. It is the premier PTS (Post Traumatic Stress) Center in the region. Although the recent wars have ended, the nightmares of wars continue.

Tickets-

Floor & Balcony seats- $25

Balcony Box seats- $50

Doors- 7:00 PM

Showtime- 7:30 PM

Click Here for Blackwater Draw, Friday, Oct 7

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.