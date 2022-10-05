Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Cactus Theater to host Blackwater Draw Friday, Oct. 7

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - BLACKWATER DRAW is back at the Cactus Theater, come see what they are up to now! This dynamic trio has taken the nation by storm with their newfound TikTok fame, and they will bring those same amazing songs to you live at The Cactus Theater! You won’t want to miss Garrett, Tiffany, and Berklee ages 17, 15, and 14 hit the stage to perform your favorite rock, pop, and country songs! The Caldwell Collective will join them for this night of incredible music! Get your tickets now before they’re gone!!

Proceeds from this show benefit the National Veterans Wellness & Healing Center in Angel Fire, NM. It is the premier PTS (Post Traumatic Stress) Center in the region. Although the recent wars have ended, the nightmares of wars continue.

Tickets-

Floor & Balcony seats- $25

Balcony Box seats- $50

Doors- 7:00 PM

Showtime- 7:30 PM

Click Here for Blackwater Draw, Friday, Oct 7

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
Officials say escaped inmate from Colorado City jail still at large Wednesday morning
Lubbock Police Department
Police identify man who arrived at Star ER injured with gunshot wound
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
45-year-old Reuben Gabriel Castillo was taken into custody in Bexar County on October 4, 2022,...
Man in custody following 2017 MCIU investigation
Deadly shooting investigation.
LPD offering $5000 reward for information on deadly shooting

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Cactus Theater to host Blackwater Draw
Noon Notebook: Cactus Theater to host Blackwater Draw
Black Gold Tattoo Expo 2022
Season 10 Ink Master and Lubbock tattoo studio to host Black Gold Tattoo Expo
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Logo (FHSPSF) (PRNewsfoto/Firehouse Subs Public Safety...
Firehouse Subs to raise money for Hurricane Ian victims
The Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market will open its doors on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.
Levelland gearing up for Petticoats on the Prairie event