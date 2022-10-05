FAA conducts full-scale plane crash simulation at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is assessing the results of the full-scale crisis exercise conducted at the airport on Wednesday morning.

The four-hour simulation gave first responders and city agencies a chance to work together and test out new technology.

Chief of Lubbock Fire Rescue Shawn Fogerson laid out the premise of the exercise:

”A Boeing 737 crashed at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport with approximately with 70 passengers and crew on board.”

The scenario began with a rental truck crashing through the tarmac fencing at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. The truck collided with a plane while it was preparing to take off, leaving 56 injured passengers and crew and 14 deceased.

First responders spoke to the media during the exercise as if it were real.

In the scenario, the driver of the truck was among the dead, the FBI launched an investigation but declared the incident was not a terror attack.

Leath McClure with the Lubbock Police Department said, “The airport has been shut down the people that were awaiting flights are being allowed to leave and those who have been brought in to Lubbock are being transported to a safe place right now. We don’t believe there is any further threat.”

First responders from multiple agencies rushed to the scene at 9 a.m. They said their focus was on teamwork, assessing the situation, and treating survivors.

Nikolas Fort, Deputy Director of Emergency Management, said, “The importance of this is to ensure that we continue to improve all the time and that we are always taking a critical look at our policies and procedures.”

This stimulation gave first responders a chance to test agencies in an emergency situation, and to test a new technology called Pulsara, to help streamline triage and treatment on scene.

Vice President of Pulsara Strategic Accounts Cory Ricketson said, “So the responders, when they first get to the patients, they put a band on them, like an armband with a barcode. They scan that and then they tell what triage color they are - red, green, yellow, black, etcetera - on how critical the patient is.”

Ricketson said first responders tested the software to ensure that badly injured victims were transported and treated quickly.

“With this, it really creates efficiency to where everybody has shared awareness, and they have the same view. That way we can know how many patients that we have got of different triage colors and we can distribute those to those hospitals,” Ricketson said.

This exercise was the first big test for the software. Ricketson said it cut down on confusion between agencies and he hopes to see Lubbock first responders using the device soon.

