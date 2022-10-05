KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pedro

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pedro, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for 5 months.

Staff says Pedro prefers women to men at first, but warms up quickly. He is passive and sweet. If any ladies need a man that loves snuggling and calm nights on the couch, he’s your boy. Pedro is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Archie.

