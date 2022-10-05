Local Listings
Lubbock Christian University and CoNetrix Partner to Bring Cyber Security Awareness to Lubbock Businesses

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University and CoNetrix are teaming up on October 12 to provide business leaders with practical training in cloud computing safety and cyber security best practices. This free half-day, in-person event will provide best practices to implement in any organization with employees who conduct business digitally.

The symposium will be held at the Baker Conference Center at Lubbock Christian University and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Lubbock Christian University and CoNetrix are joined by other Lubbock organizations to help promote the event and to champion cyber security awareness for the Lubbock business community.

According to a recent Stanford University study, a key part in 88% of cybersecurity breaches is human error. Managing employee cyber risk is essential for your organization to steer clear of a user-related data breach and to demonstrate regulatory compliance when needed.

Here are a few practical tips any small business can implement today to keep your organization more cyber secure:

· Train employees on how to spot malicious emails and phone calls

· Create unique, complex passwords for all accounts

· Keep track of which systems and software store critical business data

· Use multi-factor authentication for high-risk systems

· Hire an independent 3rd party to check your organization’s systems for vulnerabilities

Businesses that want to learn more about these tips or gain more knowledge on cybersecurity topics are invited to the Cyber Security Symposium on October 12th.

