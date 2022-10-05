Lubbock County Elections Office urges registration, preparation ahead of November 8 election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some mail-in ballots, about 18 percent, are being sent back to voters due to mistakes, according to the Lubbock County Elections Office. Administrator Roxzine Stinson hopes those voters will fill them out carefully and is also encouraging folks to register to vote before the October 11 deadline.

“Our office is going to stay open until 7:00 p.m. for those who want to come in and drop off in person but you can also have [the registration form] postmarked no later than the 11th,” Stinson said. “It does have to have a postmark on it for us to be able to accept it. As long as it’s postmarked, or there in person on the 11th, you will still be eligible for this upcoming election.”

Those registration forms can be found at election offices like Lubbock County’s at 1308 Crickets Avenue, or at public libraries and post offices. Deputy registrars can also be found in the community who will return your form and give you a stub for verification purposes.

Stinson advises, when filling out the registration form, to have your driver license, ID number or last four digits of your Social Security number, as well as the name matching your form of identification, filled out correctly.

“Voter registration numbers tend to go up in some elections more than others,” Stinson said. “It really depends on what’s on the ballot that drives the voter registration. It’s not just registering to vote, go to the polls and vote. Your vote counts. Your vote matters.”

With 3,095 new registrations so far this year, the total number of registered voters in Lubbock County is at 186,600. According to Stinson, the average voter turnout the last 10 to 14 years is 66 percent in November elections during even numbered years.

Lubbock County voter registration trends (Source: Lubbock County Elections Office)

“All elections to me are important, not just one or the other,” Stinson said. “This one has quite a bit on the ballot so I think voter turnout will be up some.”

As for the mail-in ballots, Stinson told KCBD the errors are mostly found on the carrier envelope.

“We’d like to remind voters who have applied for and are receiving ballots by mail to be sure on the backside of the carrier envelope, there on the flap, to fill in your ID, either your driver license or last four digits of your social,” Stinson said. “You had to do it on your application but you also have to do it on your carrier envelope when you return your ballot. Please remember to do that.”

Otherwise, Stinson said they will be sent back or you will be contacted to ensure your vote counts.

The Lubbock County Elections Office is also offering demonstrations of the new paper-based voting equipment that will be used for the first time during this November 8 election. While the machines are still electronic, votes will be recorded on a paper ballot and then scanned into the system and collected, which will ensure a paper trail required by recent state legislation. For more information, click here.

“There’s new processes with a paper-based system this time so it may take a little longer to get through the process,” Stinson said. “Please be prepared for that, especially on Election Day and even early voting, but we’d love to have you come vote.”

