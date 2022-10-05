Man high on drugs threatens family with knife

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On August 24, 2022, Lubbock police officers responded to the 2200 block of 38th street for a domestic disturbance. According to the call, Ivan Monjaraz, 26, was high on drugs and threatening his nephew and another victim with a knife.

Upon arrival, they met with the nephew who could speak a little English and the other victim who was Spanish speaking only.

Another officer was able to help with translating. They told officers that he and his friend were in the living room when Monjaraz grabbed a kitchen knife, and while saying nothing, began swinging it while looking at them.

The nephew and friend took this as a threat and feared for their lives, at which point they left the house and called the police.

They informed the officers that Monjaraz was still in the living room and that there were two other people in the house in separate rooms.

Before entering the house, one of the officers unholstered his service weapon since Monjaraz was still believed to be holding a knife and was under the influence of narcotics.

Upon entering, they found Monjaraz sitting on the couch with nothing in his hands. They were able to arrest Monjaraz without incident.

One of the officers then had to translate for Monjaraz as he was only Spanish speaking.

Police searched Monjaraz and located a glass pipe with a bowl that had residue in it in his front left pant pocket. Officers also found a green card in his wallet as well as a plastic bag that contained a crystal-like substance.

The green card listed a different first and last name than what was provided to them by the victims earlier on. Monjaraz then confirmed his correct name and date of birth to the officers, indicating that the green card was a forgery.

Monjaraz was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center for Aggravated Assault. He is currently held on a $15,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.