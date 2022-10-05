Officials say escaped inmate from Colorado City jail still at large Wednesday morning

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KCBD) - Officials in Mitchell County and Scurry County are searching for an escaped inmate. An update from the City of Snyder Office of Emergency Management states the man is not considered dangerous, although earlier reports on Tuesday morning described him as being dangerous.

Pedro Martinez, 44, of Chihuahua, Mexico, was in jail on drug trafficking charges and money laundering. He was arrested on March 29 of this year on drug charges and had been awaiting trial until his escape Tuesday morning. As of Wednesday morning, Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs said Martinez has still not been caught.

Officials with Scurry County say he escaped from the Mitchell County Jail in Colorado City around 5:20 a.m.

Martinez had been given “trustee” status in the inmate system within the last two months. He, along with other trustees, was helping unload a food supply truck Tuesday morning. During this task, he was able to slip away, escaping custody. The jailer supervising the trustees noticed he was gone at 5:28 a.m. and immediately reported it.

Several aircraft have joined the large ground effort. DPS, Sheriff’s Deputies, game wardens, TDCJ dogs and handlers, and other public safety personnel are assisting, around 60 personnel in total.

The primary search area is still in Colorado City however everyone is encouraged to be extra cautious. Residents of Colorado City and the surrounding area are urged to stay indoors, ensure that all vehicles are locked, and keys are secured, homes and outbuildings are locked. Officials also say to not pick up strangers who are hitchhiking or asking for a ride.

He is described to be 180 lbs, with brown eyes, black hair with facial hair, wearing an orange shirt and white with orange stripes pants with a white undershirt. Tattoos: Stars on chest, letters on right legs, tattoo on the side of his middle finger, number on the right forearm, Barb wire on the left bicep. Tattoo information comes from the Colorado City Police Department.

If you see something suspicious or spot the individual, please notify emergency services through 911 in an emergency, 325-728-5261 for the Sheriff’s Office and 325-728-5294 for the Police Department. The inmate is not reported to be dangerous, but the public is urged to be cautious.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are involved in the search.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.