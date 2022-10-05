Project making major improvements to 114th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to begin work on a project that will make major improvements to 114th Street, from Indiana Avenue to Quaker Avenue, in Lubbock. The $12.79 million City of Lubbock project will completely rebuild the existing roadway from a two-lane roadway to a five-lane thoroughfare.

Construction work is scheduled to start next week, with contractor Allen Butler Construction, of Lubbock, setting traffic control and barriers along the project limits, said Mike Wittie, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock Area engineer.

“This is a city of Lubbock project that is federally funded. TxDOT is overseeing the contract and construction work,” Wittie said. “This is a busy and growing area. The reconstruction and expansion of a busy road always presents challenges, but our goal is to make sure we get the work done in the safest and most efficient way possible and keep traffic moving.”

The project will rebuild 114th Street to include two lanes of traffic in each direction, a continuous left-turn lane and will make drainage improvements by raising a portion of the roadway.

“114th Street traffic will continue to be one-lane in each direction for the majority of time during construction. With that said, drivers should be aware that at some point during construction the road between Memphis and Indiana Ave. will be completely closed, and traffic detoured around the area for several months, while we raise the roadway,” Wittie said.

“Motorists traveling on 114th Street can expect slow moving traffic and delays and are advised to seek alternative routes around the construction zone”, Wittie said.

The speed limits through the construction zone will be reduce to 40 mph and motorists are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone since crews will be working in close proximity to traffic and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

The project is anticipated to be completed in early 2024.

