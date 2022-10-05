Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Rain expected to accompany our cooler temperatures

By John Robison
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain is returning to the South Plains overnight with chances of showers and storms expected to continue through late Thursday. Some heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning with isolated storms, but most will be showers with moderate rainfall.

The greatest chance of heavy rain will occur in the north and northwest areas with rainfall amounts in the region possibly over one-half-inch or greater.

The afternoon and overnight temperatures will be lower with highs expected to remain in the 70s for most of the viewing area, except for the east and southeast regions.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Steven Tobias Salazar is a suspect in a Sept. 27, 2022, homicide.
3 teens arrested after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley, possibly died from blunt force trauma
Dirt bike v truck pulling trailer at 130th and Avenue P
DPS releases information on deadly dirt bike crash
The Boulders fire
UPDATE: LFR releases preliminary findings for apartment fire
Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
Inmate escapes from Colorado City jail, officials urge residents to stay indoors
Lubbock Police Department
Police identify man who arrived at Star ER injured with gunshot wound

Latest News

First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
Sprinkles possible this morning, then spotty showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms...
Cooler with a chance of rain
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 4
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 4
Sunny skies and a nice afternoon high of 81 degrees in Lubbock. As we look ahead to the...
Cooler weather for the week ahead