Rain expected to accompany our cooler temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain is returning to the South Plains overnight with chances of showers and storms expected to continue through late Thursday. Some heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning with isolated storms, but most will be showers with moderate rainfall.

The greatest chance of heavy rain will occur in the north and northwest areas with rainfall amounts in the region possibly over one-half-inch or greater.

The afternoon and overnight temperatures will be lower with highs expected to remain in the 70s for most of the viewing area, except for the east and southeast regions.

