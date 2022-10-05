Reminder: Full-Scale Exercise Scheduled at Lubbock Airport Multi-agency Exercise Required by FAA

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A multi-agency public safety exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. This exercise is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. and will last approximately eight hours.

The Airport will remain open during the exercise, and no impact is expected on arriving or departing flights.

This triennial FAA-required full-scale exercise is a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional activity which involves the actual deployment of resources in a coordinated response as if a real incident has occurred. The exercise is a test of our emergency plans, policies, and procedures; and will ensure that local first responders, assisting agencies and other departments are prepared to handle any major emergencies that could occur at the airport. Hundreds of participants will be involved including role-playing volunteers, first responders, and dozens of emergency response vehicles.

Due to the nature of the live fire activies in the exercise, smoke and flames from the exercise site near the airport might be visible to citizens and travelers. It is extremely important to remember, and to convey to the public, that this is an exercise.

