South Plains Scattered showers and storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered showers brought much needed rain to some of the viewing area this morning. Additional showers and a few thunderstorms are likely to bring rain to much of the area late today.

Rain amounts up to a third of an inch fell on the southwestern viewing area early today. This is the area most at need as drought conditions there are most severe.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. The chance of measurable rain ranges from near 90 percent in the far northwestern viewing area to near 10 percent in the far southeastern viewing area.

While most of the area likely will receive some rain, a few spots may remain dry. On the other hand, a few spots may see around an inch of rain. The western viewing area is favored for the heaviest rainfall. Shifting southeastward decreasing totals are anticipated.

A combination of a northerly wind, clouds, and showers, will result in a cooler afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

If you hear or see lightning, immediately move inside. That may be your house, a building, even a vehicle. If you encounter flood water, “turn around, don’t drown”.

