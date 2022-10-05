Two vehicle crash at S Loop and Slide causes lane closures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and Lubbock Fire are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Slide Road near S. Loop 289.

The call was received by emergency crews around 10:15 p.m. Lanes of travel have been shut down due to fluid leakage in the intersection.

As of now, no injuries are reported.

Expect traffic delays in the area as responders clear the scene.

Motorists are advised the avoid the area.

