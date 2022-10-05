Wednesday morning top stories: LPD offers reward in Central Lubbock fatal shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Arrest made in 2017 hit-and-run

U.S. Marshals arrested Ruben Castillo Tuesday in Bexar County

Investigators say he hit Alejandro Hernandez near 5th and Slide and sped off

More here: Man in custody following 2017 MCIU investigation

Reward offered in fatal shooting death of Jaden Ruiz

Ruiz died last Tuesday after being shot near 43rd and Canton

If you know anything call Crime Line at 806-741-100

Details here: LPD offering $5,000 reward for information on deadly shooting

Biden to survey Hurricane Ian damage

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Florida today to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian

They will meet with residents and receive an update on recovery efforts

Read the latest here: Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics

