Wednesday morning top stories: LPD offers reward in Central Lubbock fatal shooting
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Arrest made in 2017 hit-and-run
- U.S. Marshals arrested Ruben Castillo Tuesday in Bexar County
- Investigators say he hit Alejandro Hernandez near 5th and Slide and sped off
- More here: Man in custody following 2017 MCIU investigation
Reward offered in fatal shooting death of Jaden Ruiz
- Ruiz died last Tuesday after being shot near 43rd and Canton
- If you know anything call Crime Line at 806-741-100
- Details here: LPD offering $5,000 reward for information on deadly shooting
Biden to survey Hurricane Ian damage
- President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Florida today to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian
- They will meet with residents and receive an update on recovery efforts
- Read the latest here: Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
