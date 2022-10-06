Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

1 dead, 5 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.
Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.(LVACS)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a reported stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip that left at least one person dead.

Police said the incident began at about 11:42 a.m. Oct. 6 on the Strip, near the Wynn Las Vegas, according to KVVU.

Six victims have been located at this time, according to police. One victim was reported dead, while the other victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police reported they have a suspect in custody.

Bystanders in the area told KVVU that some of the victims appeared to be showgirls taking pictures with tourists.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There are road closures in the area and citizens are advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hospitalized early Thursday morning after a crash near Mac Davis Lane and Ave. X.
Police identify teen seriously injured in crash
Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter
Dalhart Fire Chief, Firefighter dead after crash with semi in Dallam County
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
The fire Tuesday afternoon tore through 24 units at the Boulders at Lakeridge.
Tenants starting over, questioning safety protocols after South Lubbock apartment fire

Latest News

Fewer people are dying from breast cancer, according to a report from the American Cancer...
Research shows breast cancer mortality rate has fallen 43% since the ‘80s
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Kent County, Mich., Sheriff shows Kaleb Franks....
2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison
Lottery officials in South Carolina say a lucky woman won a $1 million prize while on her way...
Woman turns $10 lottery ticket into $1 million prize on way to birthday party
The Uvalde school district has fired a police officer who was working for DPS during the deadly...
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting
Tremont Blakemore, 43, was first charged in September 2019. He pleaded guilty in April to sex...
Dallas Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Leading Violent Sex Trafficking Organization