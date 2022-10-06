1 hospitalized after crash near Mac Davis and Ave. X

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was hospitalized early Thursday morning after a crash near Mac Davis Lane and Ave. X.

Police say the driver of the vehicle hit a traffic circle in the area just before 1:00 a.m. Emergency responders had to use the Jaws of Life to get the person out of the car.

The driver was taken to University Medical Center with serious injures.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.