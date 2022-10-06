Alliance Credit Union collecting donations for people impacted by Boulders Apartment fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Alliance Credit Union is accepting donations to help those who have been impacted by the fire at the Boulders Apartment Complex.

The Alliance Credit Union Foundation has partnered with Alliance Home Loan Center and contributed $2,500 to kick off the donation. The money collected will provide the victims of the fire with critical necessities. All proceeds will be sent directly to the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

Alliance is accepting donations in person at all seven of their locations

On Monday afternoon, October 3, Lubbock Fire Rescue was battling a two-alarm fire at the Boulders Apartment complex. The fire began when maintenance workers were repairing an AC unit. The fire traveled upwards on the inside of a chimney reaching the attic where it spread to other units.

Around 20 units were affected by the fire leaving many without homes to go to.

