Cooler temps, more rain in the forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon’s showers/storms will, for the most part, clear out overnight, but spotty showers will return again tomorrow.

Shower activity will begin to clear out after sunset, but a few lingering showers will persist into tomorrow morning. Clouds will remain thick overnight leading to temps a bit warmer tonight with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer thanks to a bit more sunshine, although still plenty of clouds. Some spotty showers/thunderstorms will develop again tomorrow afternoon spreading to the north. Activity looks to mainly favor the northern half of the South Plains, especially overnight tomorrow. High temps tomorrow afternoon will be in the 70s to lower 80s.

Rain chances remain in the forecast through the weekend and into next week. High temps will top out in the 70s through the weekend with overnight lows in the 50s.

