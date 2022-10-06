Local Listings
Damp and cool Fall weather continues

By Steve Divine
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are likely today. The rain, clouds, and a northerly breeze, will keep temperatures below average. Rain then becomes less likely before becoming likely early next week.

Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are likely today. Rain then becomes less likely before again becoming likely early next week.(KCBD First Alert)

Most of today and tonight’s rain will be on the light side. Where there are thunderstorms, mainly the western viewing area, brief heavy rainfall is possible. While the storms also may produce gusty winds, severe weather is not expected.

The greatest chance of rain will remain over the northwestern viewing area with the least chance over the southeast.

Today also will be mostly cloudy with highs generally a bit below the average for early October.

Rain chances diminish, but remain around 20 percent, Friday through Saturday night. That is, there is a slight chance of rain.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s and highs similar to todays.

Saturday, in addition to the slight chance of rain, will be mostly cloudy and on the chilly side. My forecast for Lubbock includes a low near 50 degrees and a high in the 60s. That high is a change from my earlier forecasts.

Increasing rain chances highlight my forecast for early next week, Sunday through Tuesday. Check it out in the forecast section (click/tap “10-Day”) here on our Weather Page (after closing this story) and in our KCBD Weather app (free from your app/play store).

