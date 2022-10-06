Family pets die in Central Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fire near 36th and University Ave. Thursday afternoon took the lives of two family pets.

The fire started in the kitchen at 12:30 p.m.

By 1 p.m., the fire was extinguished.

Lubbock Fire Rescue officials say no humans were injured in the fire but one cat and one dog died.

The extent of the damage to the home is not known at this time.

