Family pets die in Central Lubbock house fire

A fire in Central Lubbock killed a family dog and cat on Wednesday afternoon near 36th and...
A fire in Central Lubbock killed a family dog and cat on Wednesday afternoon near 36th and University Ave.(KCBD NewsChannel 11 Natalie Faulkenberry)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fire near 36th and University Ave. Thursday afternoon took the lives of two family pets.

The fire started in the kitchen at 12:30 p.m.

By 1 p.m., the fire was extinguished.

Lubbock Fire Rescue officials say no humans were injured in the fire but one cat and one dog died.

The extent of the damage to the home is not known at this time.

