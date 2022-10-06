Local Listings
Hub City Access to host annual gala

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On October 15, 2022, Hub City Access, a collaboration of the Lester E. Wolcott Foundation and LIFE Inc., will be celebrating its annual Focus on Access Gala at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. Activities will include dinner, casino games, musical entertainment, awards ceremony, live auction, and silent auction. Tickets are $25 for Consumers, $45 for Non-Consumers, and $150 for Reserved Seating. Tickets and Table Sponsorships can be purchased:

  • Online at www.liferun.org;
  • By calling LIFE Inc. at (806) 642-0465 or visiting 8240 Boston Ave., Lubbock, Texas 79423; or,
  • By calling Janet Walcott at (806) 797-2139

Galvanized by the inspirational strength of the late Christie Gutierrez, Hub City Access began as a local initiative comprised of community advocates, health care providers and individuals with disabilities. HCA endeavors to make our community accessible to ALL its residents and visitors and strives to promote awareness among public and private entities in recognizing that people with disabilities (through full inclusion), can live more independently, enjoy the freedom of choice, pursue meaningful/productive lives, and contribute to and experience the economic benefits of an engaged community.

The Annual Focus on Access Gala is our way of celebrating the barriers we have overcome as a community and by honoring businesses and individuals that embrace HCA’s mission. During the Gala, HCA also presents a $5,000 contribution towards a community initiative that advances the spirit of independence, disability empowerment and full inclusion.

What: Hub City Access (HCA) – Annual Focus on Access Gala

When: Saturday, October 15, 2022

Where: The McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center on TTU Campus

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

