Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Big Momma

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Big Momma, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a two-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for two months.

Big Momma loves to cuddle and doe whatever you’re doing. She is a lot of fun and does well with other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pedro.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter
Dalhart Fire Chief, Firefighter dead after crash with semi in Dallam County
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
The fire Tuesday afternoon tore through 24 units at the Boulders at Lakeridge.
Tenants starting over, questioning safety protocols after South Lubbock apartment fire
Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
Officials say escaped inmate from Colorado City jail still at large Wednesday morning

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Big Momma
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Big Momma
Meet Pedro! He’s a 3-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for 5 months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pedro
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Pedro
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Pedro
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Archie
KCBD’S Pet of the Day: Meet Archie