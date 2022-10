LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call for a fire at the Driftwood Apartments at 5501 Utica Avenue.

The call came in around 6:20 p.m. By about 6:40 p.m. firefighters reported that the fire had been extinguished.

As of now no injuries have been reported.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.