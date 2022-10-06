Local Listings
Major Crash Unit mapping operation happening Friday morning at 8th Street & Ave. X

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Provided by Lubbock Police Department

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit will conduct a mapping operation in Central Lubbock on October 7th, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The operation comes after Thursday morning’s Major Crash Investigation that sent 19-year-old Benjamin Kitchens to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Avenue X will be closed at 8th Street for northbound traffic, while southbound traffic will be diverted onto the south alley of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Mac Davis Lane is currently closed on the West side of Avenue X due to construction. However, the westbound lanes will be diverted South onto Avenue W.

This operation is expected to take about one hour. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

