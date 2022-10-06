‘Never give up faith:’ Lubbock widow hopes to encourage others after police arrest husband’s suspected killer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock widow is closer to finding closure, now that the man police believe killed her husband is in custody.

She hopes to inspire other families to remain hopeful as they wait for justice to be served.

Genesis Campbell got the call Tuesday morning that the man police believe killed her husband had finally been arrested. Alejandro ‘Alex’ Hernandez, 24, died in 2017, days after investigators say Reuben Castillo hit him with his car and drove off. Campbell says she lost her breath when she got that call, five years after the crash.

“Breathtaking, honestly. It was so much weight lifted off of me like, finally. ‘Cause, I knew, I’ve known that this was far from over,” she said.

Campbell says when the crash happened, Alex was crossing the street to buy some milk for their two-year-old, while she was pregnant with their daughter.

“I was just really distraught. I can’t even explain...seeing the one you love laying like that in the middle of the road, like with no idea, who did it or why,” Campbell said.

Campbell says she’s thought about that day every day for the past five years, along with memories of her husband and how he lit up every room he entered.

“He always talked about this time in high school. at prom, when he was like, it was dead and he was the only one on the dance floor dancing and got everyone to go. He was that person. Like everybody loved him,” she said.

Campbell and Alex had two sons and a daughter together. He also had three daughters from a previous relationship. She says he was an amazing father.

“You’d get them all together playing, and you couldn’t even tell which one he was. He was just tiny and full of life,” Campbell said.

Although people told Campbell her husband’s death would become a cold case, she never gave up hope that someone would be held accountable.

“It’s not a matter of if, but when. Everything that was done in the dark will come to light. This was one of those stories. I’m living proof that that is true, that there’s power in God’s word and it will come to pass. And just never give up faith,” she said.

Campbell says their journey is far from over, as Castillo is awaiting trial.

“This journey still isn’t over. It’s just- this was a big steppingstone in that journey,” Campbell said.

Before Hernandez died, Campbell decided to donate his organs. She says now his children know he’s not only living through them, but several other people who are alive thanks to his gift.

