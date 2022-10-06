Local Listings
Rain, cool temps continue through the weekend

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances will increase a bit by the weekend as temperatures remain well-below average, topping out in the 60s to 70s.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

A few spotty showers are possible through the rest of the evening and overnight. Temperatures will cool down to the 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Friday will be very similar to today- highs ranging from lower 70s to mid 80s and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are possible again tomorrow through out the day. Light to moderate rain is most likely but some locally heavier rain is possible. Most activity looks to dry up by sunset.

Saturday will be very cool with cloudy skies and scattered to more widespread showers early. Rain chances are a bit higher for Sunday, but not much rebound in temperatures. Rain chances continue into next week.

Rain chances
Rain chances(KCBD)

