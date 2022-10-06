Local Listings
Residents of Hobbs, NM receiving spam calls from ‘police captain’

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Hobbs Police Department has issued a public notice on their Facebook page informing residents of a spam caller making the rounds in the community claiming to be a police captain in order to scam people out of money.

In the notice, police say the caller informs the unsuspecting resident of an active warrant for their arrest. The caller then demands money in the form of a prepaid credit card or gift card, threatening to send an officer to arrest them if they don’t.

Hobbs PD concedes that the caller will sound convincing at times, and could use factual information they’ve obtained about the caller in an attempt to validate the scam. The caller will even use a “spoofed” number making it appear they are calling from the Hobbs Police Department.

Hobbs PD emphasizes that they never clear warrants via telephone calls, nor do they accept prepaid credit or gift cards to clear warrants. And, as a general rule, you should never send money to callers who have threatened to arrest you.

If you have received a call such as this or have any information regarding the spam caller, you are encouraged to contact the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

