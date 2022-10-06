Thursday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in crash near North Overton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Crash investigation at Mac Davis Lane and Ave. X

Police are investigating a wreck around 12:40 this morning

Investigators say one person was seriously injured after a red car crashed into the traffic circle at that intersection

More here: 1 hospitalized after crash near Mac Davis and Ave. X

Woman wanted for 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in

A suspect in a deadly drive-by shooting last year is behind bars after surrendering to US Marshals

Catelyn Pina is accused of taking part in the shooting of Domingo Siri near 28th and Ave. P in Sept. 2021

Details here: Woman suspected in 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in

City begins selecting electric providers

The city has begun the process of choosing the default, or provider of last resort, before Lubbock completely joins ERCOT next summer

The default will be used if customers fail to choose an electric provider

Read more here: City choosing ‘safety net’ providers for Lubbock electric customers

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Steve Divine, Angie Winn and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.