Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

TTU Football announces second sellout of the season for home game against Baylor

Texas to Jones AT&T Stadium
Texas to Jones AT&T Stadium(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech has announced an advanced sellout for its Oct. 29 home football game against Baylor, marking the second capacity crowd for the Red Raiders already this season.

Texas Tech is already 3-0 at home this season thanks to a strong home field advantage that has seen the Red Raiders play at 97.1 capacity thus far. The Red Raiders’ previous home game against Texas was also a sellout as 60,975 fans enjoyed Texas Tech’s victory over its in-state rival. It marked the fourth-largest crowd in program history as Texas Tech ranks in the top 25 for attendance already this season.

As a reminder, fans who have purchased tickets for any Texas Tech home game are highly encouraged to download their mobile tickets prior to gameday. Fans still looking to purchase tickets for the Baylor game are encouraged to do so from Stubhub, the official secondary partner of Texas Tech Athletics.

The Baylor game is one of four remaining for the Red Raiders this season at Jones AT&T Stadium as tickets still remain for Texas Tech’s home contests against West Virginia (Oct. 22), Kansas (Nov. 12) and Oklahoma (Nov. 26). West Virginia will serve as Texas Tech’s official Homecoming game this season.

To celebrate Homecoming, fans can purchase tickets for the West Virginia game for as low as $20 a seat using the promo code HOMECOMING22 (not available to ticket resellers) through the Athletic Ticket Office.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday) or by visiting the ticket portal at TexasTech.com.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Most Read

Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter
Dalhart Fire Chief, Firefighter dead after crash with semi in Dallam County
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
The fire Tuesday afternoon tore through 24 units at the Boulders at Lakeridge.
Tenants starting over, questioning safety protocols after South Lubbock apartment fire
Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
Officials say escaped inmate from Colorado City jail still at large Wednesday morning

Latest News

In front of a program record crowd of 6,037 fans, the Texas Tech Red Raider volleyball team put...
Texas Tech volleyball sets program record attendance in loss to No. 1 Texas
Texas Tech v Kansas State
Red Raiders fall to Kansas State 37-28
Texas Tech falls to Kansas State
Texas Tech falls to Kansas State
“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” said Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett...
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech