Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

University of Arizona professor shot, killed by former student, authorities say

A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed Wednesday by a former student, who has...
A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed Wednesday by a former student, who has since been arrested, according to authorities.(KOLD)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Authorities say a University of Arizona professor was shot and killed on campus Wednesday by a former student.

KOLD reports the incident began around 2 p.m. when someone inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, called authorities and requested police to escort a former student, who was previously barred, out of the building.

According to the University of Arizona Police Department, officers were notified of the shooting while already responding to the building.

Authorities identified the suspected shooter as 46-year-old Murad Can Dervish. He reportedly left the campus in a van, prompting a statewide alert for Dervish.

Arizona authorities did not immediately release the shooting victim’s name but did confirm he was a professor in the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

The professor was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said.

Arizona State Troopers were able to track down Dervish during a traffic stop and take him into custody about 120 miles from Tucson.

The university canceled all in-person classes on Wednesday after the shooting. Select workers and all students were asked to leave campus.

The University of Arizona Police Department said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
Officials say escaped inmate from Colorado City jail still at large Wednesday morning
Lubbock Police Department
Police identify man who arrived at Star ER injured with gunshot wound
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
45-year-old Reuben Gabriel Castillo was taken into custody in Bexar County on October 4, 2022,...
Man in custody following 2017 MCIU investigation
Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter
Dalhart Fire Chief, Firefighter dead after crash with semi in Dallam County

Latest News

Genesis Campbell hopes to inspire other families to stay hopeful, after her late husband's...
‘Never give up faith:’ Lubbock widow hopes to encourage others after police arrest husband’s suspected killer
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 10pm
Lubbock Power & Light and the City of Lubbock will choose a safety net of electric providers...
City choosing ‘safety net’ providers for Lubbock electric customers
City begins selecting electric providers
City begins selecting electric providers
Widow finds closure after hit and run
Widow finds closure five years after hit and run