Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Yankee fans encouraging donations to Texas Rangers for pitching to Aaron Judge

Cory Youmans caught New York Yankee Aaron Judge's 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday. (Source: ASHIN RANGANI, TMX, CNN, Ashin Rangani/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some Yankee fans want to thank a rival team for helping Aaron Judge hit his way into the home run record books.

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season and Cory Youmans reportedly caught it when the ball sailed into the stands in Arlington, Texas.

Judge broke Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 regular season homers, which he set in 1961.

An online discussion has since caught on with Yankee fans encouraging donations to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation to thank the team for pitching to Judge.

According to the foundation, it is dedicated to improving the lives of those within the community, focusing on children, military members and first responders.

The online post has hundreds of comments since being shared after Judge’s home run.

As for Youmans, he says he’s not sure if he’ll keep the ball, sell it, or give it to Judge.

Some baseball experts say the ball could be worth millions. The Associated Press say an owner of a sports memorabilia auction house has offered $2 million to Youmans for the item.

Judge says he would like to have the ball, but Youmans has the right to do whatever he chooses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hospitalized early Thursday morning after a crash near Mac Davis Lane and Ave. X.
Police identify teen seriously injured in crash
Dalhart Fire Chief and Firefighter
Dalhart Fire Chief, Firefighter dead after crash with semi in Dallam County
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
The fire Tuesday afternoon tore through 24 units at the Boulders at Lakeridge.
Tenants starting over, questioning safety protocols after South Lubbock apartment fire

Latest News

Cactus theatre sign
Cactus Theater hosting benefit concert for Veterans center
This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four others...
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
Chad Cartwright after race
Lubbock man competing in 2022 IRONMAN championship
Chad competes in iron man
Lubbock man competing in ironman championship
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Slain family had longstanding dispute with suspect