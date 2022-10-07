Local Listings
2 injured in crash near 47th and Milwaukee

LFR is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 47th and Milwaukee involving a Chevy Avalanche...
LFR is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 47th and Milwaukee involving a Chevy Avalanche and a Dodge Charger.(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 47th and Milwaukee involving a Chevy Avalanche and a Dodge Charger.

LFR received the call around 4:39 p.m. As of now, one person has sustained minor injuries, and another sustained moderate injuries.

Northbound traffic has been reduced to one lane. Motorists should use caution in the area as emergency crews clear the scene.

This story is developing.

