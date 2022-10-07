2 injured in crash near 47th and Milwaukee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 47th and Milwaukee involving a Chevy Avalanche and a Dodge Charger.

LFR received the call around 4:39 p.m. As of now, one person has sustained minor injuries, and another sustained moderate injuries.

Northbound traffic has been reduced to one lane. Motorists should use caution in the area as emergency crews clear the scene.

This story is developing.

