Cool and wet Fall weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty rain showers and a few thunderstorms are likely to continue over the KCBD viewing area through tonight. Most of the rain will be light, but the thunderstorms may produce brief heavy rainfall.

It is possible that today and tonight’s football games, and other outdoor activity, may be interrupted by rain and even lightning.

Today and tonight's outdoor activity, including football games, may be interrupted by rain and even lightning. (KCBD First Alert)

Today otherwise will be mostly cloudy and cool. Highs today will range from the mid- and upper 60s in the far northwestern viewing area, to the low 70s in the Lubbock area, to near 80 and the low 80s over the far southeastern viewing area.

This evening a chill quickly returns with temperatures in the 60s by about 7:30, around sunset.

A slight rain chance will continue tomorrow and tomorrow night. During this time rain amounts are expected to be light.

Saturday will be overcast and chilly. Lubbock starts the day in the low 50s with an afternoon peak temperature around 67 degrees. Under a sunny sky that would be cool, perhaps comfortable. Under tomorrow’s overcast it will be chilly.

A slight chance of rain through early Sunday, increasing to likely Sunday night through Monday night. (KCBD First Alert)

Our rain outlook is promising heading into next week. Rain chances will increase Sunday with rain likely in our area Sunday night through Monday night.

Expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, a slight breeze - except near storms which may create strong gusts, lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

Game Day, tomorrow, begins very chilly - even a bit cold - in Stillwater OK. The forecast low is 43°. Expect that around 8 AM. Here’s our GameCast:

Game Day in Stillwater OK a bit cold, with mostly cloudy and chilly weather for the game. There is a slight chance of rain. (KCBD First Alert)

