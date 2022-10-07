Fall temperatures, rain possible through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fall-like weather for the South Plains over the weekend. Rain chances increase later tonight and could impact area football games. Temperatures will be lower on Saturday, staying in the 60s for most of the region through the day. Rain is possible from overnight Friday and through the day on Saturday.

Sunday will bring some improvement with lower rain chances and slightly warmer temps in the afternoon. If sunshine breaks through the clouds the afternoon temperatures will return to the low 70s in Lubbock.

Nighttime lows will remain around 50 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Monday will be mild with a good chance of rain and temps will again be below normal for this time of year.

