Friday morning top stories: Intersection to close for crash investigation at Mac Davis and Ave. X
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
LFR responds to apartment fire in Southwest Lubbock
- The Lubbock Fire Marshal is investigating a fire last night at the Driftwood Apartments at 55th and Utica
- Crews were able to quickly put out the flames and no one was injured
- More here: LFR responds to fire at Driftwood Apartments
Intersection to close for crash investigation
- Police will close the intersection of Mac Davis and Ave. X this morning to continue a crash investigation
- A 19-year-old was seriously injured early yesterday morning after hitting the traffic circle
- Read more here: Major Crash Unit mapping operation happening Friday morning at 8th Street & Ave. X
Man in custody after stabbing spree on Las Vegas strip
- The attack left two people dead and six others injured
- Three of the victims are in critical condition
- Details here: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Pres. Biden issues pardons for marijuana
- President Biden issued pardons for people convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level
- He also ordered a review of whether marijuana should still be a schedule-one narcotic
- More here: Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
As always, be sure to join Steve Divine, Angie Winn and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.