Friday morning top stories: Intersection to close for crash investigation at Mac Davis and Ave. X

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

LFR responds to apartment fire in Southwest Lubbock

  • The Lubbock Fire Marshal is investigating a fire last night at the Driftwood Apartments at 55th and Utica
  • Crews were able to quickly put out the flames and no one was injured
  • More here: LFR responds to fire at Driftwood Apartments

Intersection to close for crash investigation

Man in custody after stabbing spree on Las Vegas strip

Pres. Biden issues pardons for marijuana

As always, be sure to join Steve Divine, Angie Winn and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

