Friday morning top stories: Intersection to close for crash investigation at Mac Davis and Ave. X

LFR responds to apartment fire in Southwest Lubbock

The Lubbock Fire Marshal is investigating a fire last night at the Driftwood Apartments at 55th and Utica

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames and no one was injured

Intersection to close for crash investigation

Police will close the intersection of Mac Davis and Ave. X this morning to continue a crash investigation

A 19-year-old was seriously injured early yesterday morning after hitting the traffic circle

Man in custody after stabbing spree on Las Vegas strip

The attack left two people dead and six others injured

Three of the victims are in critical condition

Pres. Biden issues pardons for marijuana

President Biden issued pardons for people convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level

He also ordered a review of whether marijuana should still be a schedule-one narcotic

