Hub City Outreach Center to host Red Ribbon Week & Fall Festival art contest

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Prevention Resource Center - Region 1 and the Hub City Outreach Center present Red Ribbon Week starting Oct. 23rd.

The mission of the Red Ribbon Campaign is to support our nation’s families and communities in nurturing the full potential of health, drug-free youth.

All West Texas Panhandle, South Plains school districts and youth serving organizations are invited to participate. The Fall Festival will take place at the end of Red Ribbon Week on the 31st.

For more information email lhollis@mylubbock.us or preventionregion1@gmail.com

Rules:

  • Students must be between the ages of 4 to 20 years and enrolled in elementary, middle or high school in Prevention Region 1, which includes the Panhandle and South Plains
  • Due dates for enteries is Oct. 25
  • Students may submit one piece of artwork
  • Art can be any physical medium, such as charcoal, pastels, crayons, modeling clay, markers, sculpture - ANYTHING COUNTS! Recorded media, such as PSA’s, reels, TikToks and other social media posts count as well
  • Art must be created for this contest and must not be altered by an adult
  • All entries must include the name of the entrant age, grade level, name of the school, name, email and phone number of the parent/gaurdian
  • Plagiarism is an automatic disqualification
  • Submissions will be returned in November or can be donated to the Prevention Resource Center (please not preference when submitting the artwork)Entries can be mailed to City of Lubbock Health Department, Attn Lynette Hollis or Genesis St Clair - P.O. BOX 2000 Lubbock, Texas 79401

They can also be dropped off at the Health Department Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 806 18th Street.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

