KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Feathers

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Feathers, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pitbull who’s been at the shelter for two-and-a-half-months.

Feathers is a gentle giant that loves going on walks and playing with other dogs. He is friendly and affectionate. Feathers is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Big Momma.

