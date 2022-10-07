Local Listings
Lubbock benefit concert helping fund Veteran resources

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Cactus Theater is hosting a benefit concert to help support veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress.

Danny Kock with the Friends of the Monument of Courage said, “Vets come home with invisible scars. They don’t have amputated legs, amputated arms, but they have the scars of mental health concerns.”

Lubbock area veterans organizations are hoping to help heal those scars with money earned from the concert. The proceeds will go to the National Veterans Wellness and Healing Center in Angel Fire, New Mexico.

“With the concert tonight we will have raised, over the last few months, about $30,000 dollars,” Koch said.

That money will help fund the construction of cabins at the wellness center where veterans can stay with their families as they receive treatment for post-traumatic stress.

“It’s an opportunity to build something permanent,” Koch said. “Make it better, make it bigger, and help our veterans.”

American heroes are in dire need of mental health treatment as 20 veterans across the nation die by suicide every day. Closer to home, that statistic is becoming a reality for another family.

“Lubbock county, in the last 30 months, almost north of 15 vets have died by suicide,” Koch said. “My understanding from Benny is that another vet or active duty died by suicide in midland last night.”

By helping fund the construction of those new facilities, Benny Guerrero with Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), hopes more veterans will ask for help

“It’s a little harder for us to come forward and say, ‘Hey I need help,’ because we’re that guy that you called on for help,” Guerrero said. “So it makes it just a little bit harder for us to come out.”

Through their work, they hope to give veterans a voice to help them cope with the scars they try to hide.

“You’re trying to put a certain front of trying to work and trying to socialize,” Guerrero said. “But still in your mind and your heart, you’re still out on the battlefield. You’re still worried about your six, you’re worried about your buddy and you’re worried about all the things you did and maybe that you should have done.”

Those worries are proving that for those who have returned home, their fight continues.

“They saw terrible things on the battlefield and it stays with them,” Koch said. “So the wars have recently ended but the nightmares of war have not ended.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

