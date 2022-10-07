Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to celebrate.

Don’t miss the following events throughout October:

Oct. 8

Dog Day Halloween

Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting the 18th Dog Day Halloween where people can dress up their pups and for a costume contest and check out Lubbock’s newest dog park

The event will be located at McAlister Dog Park at 6007 Marsha Sharp Freeway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free

For more information, call (806)767-3796

Trunk or Treat at Mae Simmons

Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting a trunk-or-treat event for all ages

The event will be located at Mae Simmons Park at 2004 Oak Ave. starting at 5 p.m.

The event is free

For more information, call (806)767-2708

Oct. 14

Halloween Fall Festival

Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting its fall festival. The event will have music, local vendors, games and candy and treats for children

The event will be located at the Maggie Trejo Community Center at 3200 Amherst St., starting at 6 p.m.

The event is free

Fore more information, call (806)775-2661

Indiana Avenue Baptist Church Truck or Treat

The Indiana Avenue Baptist Church is hosting its own Trunk or Treat event complete with free bounce houses, candy, games, door prizes and more

The event will be located at the church at 9507 Indiana Ave from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The church asks participants do not wear scary costumes

Oct. 15

LubbockPRIDE Trunk or Treat

LubbockPRIDE is hosting its own Trunk or Treat event

The event will be located near the St. John’s United Methodist Church at 1501 University, starting at 6 p.m.

Those who would like to have their vehicle be part of the event can contact topher.covarrubio@lubbockpride.org to sign up

Oct. 16

Christ the King Diocesan Schools’ Fall Festival

The Christ the King Diocesan Schools organization is hosting its annual Fall Festival event, one of the schools’ biggest fundraisers of the year

The event will be located at the school’s campus at 4011 54th St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can get into the event for free, however, tickets will need to be purchased for games and food

Oct. 22

Dia De Los Muertos Painting Workshop

Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting a painting workshop to to celebrate the Dia De Los Muertos holiday. Participants will receive a pre-sketched skull on a 16x20 canvas which they can design themselves

The event will be located at Maxey Park at 4020 30th St., starting at 12:30 p.m.

Registration is $35 per person and must be completed by Oct. 16

Participants must be 12 years and older

For more information, call (806)767-3796

Oct. 24

Red Ribbon Week Day 1

The Prevention Resource Center is hosting its annual Red Ribbon Week to educate local schools about drugs

Monday’s Theme: “Wear sneakers to not let substance use “sneak” up on you.”

The PRC is hosting an art contest with the theme “Be Loud with Your Choices”

Submissions must be turned in by Oct. 25

Oct. 25

Red Ribbon Week Day 2

The Prevention Resource Center is hosting its annual Red Ribbon Week to educate local schools about drugs

Tuesday’s Theme: “Wear neon colors to show that your future is too bright to do drugs.”

The PRC is hosting an art contest with the theme “Be Loud with Your Choices”

Submissions must be turned in by Oct. 25

Pumpkin Carving Competition

Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting its first ever Pumpkin Carving Competition. Prizes will be awarded to those with the Best Team Theme, Best Parks and Recreation Theme (Witch’s Cabinet) and the Best Pumpkin

The event will be located at the Hodges Community Center at 4011 University Ave. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Registration is free and will close on Oct. 23

Teams will be provided one carving kit and 10 pumpkins

For more information, call (806)7676-3706

Oct. 26

Red Ribbon Week Day 3

The Prevention Resource Center is hosting its annual Red Ribbon Week to educate local schools about drugs

Wednesday’s Theme: “Wear mismatched socks to show you won’t get mixed up in drugs.”

Oct. 27

Red Ribbon Week Day 4

The Prevention Resource Center is hosting its annual Red Ribbon Week to educate local schools about drugs

Thursday’s Theme: “Dress like you’re going camping to say “take a hike” to drugs.”

14th Annual Pumpkin Trail Night 1

The City of Lubbock is hosting its 14th annual Pumpkin Trail, lining the Arboretum trail with jack-o-lanterns

The event will bel located at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum in Clapp Park at 46th Street and Avenue U from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is free for all ages

Fore more information, call (806)775-2688 or (806)775-2670

Oct. 28

Red Ribbon Week Day 5

The Prevention Resource Center is hosting its annual Red Ribbon Week to educate local schools about drugs

Friday’s Theme: “Wear your costume to show that drugs will not spook you.”

Safety City presents Trick-or-Treat Street Night 1

Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting Trick or Treat Street in Lubbock’s Safety City. Children can go door-to-door in the child-sized city streets collecting candy and treats while learning good traffic safety techniques

The event will be located at Safety City at 46th Street and Avenue U from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is free

For more information, call (806)767-2712

14th Annual Pumpkin Trail Night 2

The City of Lubbock is hosting its 14th annual Pumpkin Trail, lining the Arboretum trail with jack-o-lanterns

The event will bel located at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum in Clapp Park at 46th Street and Avenue U from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is free for all ages

Fore more information, call (806)775-2688 or (806)775-2670

Oct. 29

Safety City presents Trick-or-Treat Street Night 2

Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting Trick or Treat Street in Lubbock’s Safety City. Children can go door-to-door in the child-sized city streets collecting candy and treats while learning good traffic safety techniques

The event will be located at Safety City at 46th Street and Avenue U from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is free

For more information, call (806)767-2712

14th Annual Pumpkin Trail Night 3

The City of Lubbock is hosting its 14th annual Pumpkin Trail, lining the Arboretum trail with jack-o-lanterns

The event will bel located at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum in Clapp Park at 46th Street and Avenue U from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is free for all ages

Fore more information, call (806)775-2688 or (806)775-2670

Oct. 30

14th Annual Pumpkin Trail Night 4

The City of Lubbock is hosting its 14th annual Pumpkin Trail, lining the Arboretum trail with jack-o-lanterns

The event will bel located at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum in Clapp Park at 46th Street and Avenue U from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is free for all ages

Fore more information, call (806)775-2688 or (806)775-2670

