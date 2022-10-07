Online test for National Depression Screening Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Major depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in this country.

it affects at least 21 million adults. The numbers are slightly higher among women than men and most prevalent between the ages of 18 and 25.

All that comes from the National Institute of Mental Health. Those statistics are the reason why the government has declared Oct. 7 National Depression Screening Day.

So how do you know if you should be screened?

That’s easy. Dr. Anat Geva, a Clinical Psychologist says, “Everone should get screened for depression. According to Mental Health America, it’s one of the most common mental illnesses.”

She adds, “There’s really no reason to live with that level of pain and dysfunction. But depression can also kill. Depression can also be lethal. So taking care of that, in a sense that we first diagnose and then we treat is very important. Depression is very treatable.”

Dr. Geva says some people may be unaware that they suffer from depression and that it is affecting their daily routine.

A depression screening is an easy way to determine if that illness is sneaking up on you. .

You can always ask your primary doctor for a screening.

Mental Health America provides an online depression screening in English and in Spanish that is easy to take in the privacy of your own home.

Just go to https://screening.mhanational.org/screening-tools/depression/

Of course, if the results come back positive, you are strongly encouraged to share that with your doctor or health care provider to get the help you need for better days ahead. .

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988. Also, SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) offers a National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

