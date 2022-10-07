UMC Health System listed as a 2022 Best Companies to Work For

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - This year marks the thirteenth time UMC Health System has been named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The list is made up of 100 companies and UMC ranked number five!

“I am thrilled that UMC has been recognized for this great achievement once again. Receiving this award shows the commitment each employee has to our Service Is Our Passion culture,” said Micha Stone, UMC Director of Human Resources. “This award reflects the positive and inspiring environment, created by each employee, that makes UMC stand out in the community.”

The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Texas Association of Business (TAB), Texas SHRM and Best Companies Group. This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Texas.

The Best Companies program is managed by Workforce Research Group — in partnership with TAB. Workforce Research Group is a workplace excellence research firm whose mission is to conduct employer and employee research necessary to determine who the best employers are in each market. TAB is the Texas State Chamber of Commerce, representing companies of every size and industry. The Association’s purpose is to champion the best business climate in the world, unleashing the power of free enterprise to enhance lives for generations.

“We are extremely proud of UMC employees for creating a work environment that has been recognized by the Texas Association of Business thirteen times,” said Phillip Waldmann, UMC Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer. “UMC employees exude our culture of Service Is Our Passion with patients, visitors, and each other. This service mindset helps attract and retain the best talent from the state of Texas.

The complete list of winners can be found at TxBiz.org.

