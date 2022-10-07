Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

WATCH: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Amarillo High football, tonight at 7 p.m.

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD End Zone coverage of high school football includes another live stream of Lubbock-Cooper football. Tonight the Pirates are on the road, at Amarillo High.

Watch the game starting at 7 p.m. on this page. You can also watch on the KCBD Connected TV app for Roku, Fire and Apple TV.

Pete Christy will have complete high school football coverage tonight in the End Zone on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

Also, you can watch a rebroadcast of the Lubbock-Cooper vs. Amarillo High game at Noon Saturday on KMYL My Lubbock TV.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hospitalized early Thursday morning after a crash near Mac Davis Lane and Ave. X.
Police identify teen seriously injured in crash
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Genesis Campbell hopes to inspire other families to stay hopeful, after her late husband's...
‘Never give up faith:’ Lubbock widow hopes to encourage others after police arrest husband’s suspected killer
Lubbock Fire Rescue is on the scene of a fire at the Driftwood Apartments at 5501 Utica Avenue.
LFR responds to fire at Driftwood Apartments
Jurors in Waco’s 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before finding Milton...
Man impregnates ex-girlfriend’s teen daughter, gets life in prison

Latest News

Lubbock-Cooper vs. Amarillo High football 10/7
The End Zone brought to you buy Wayland Baptist and Raider Pump & Supply.
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 6
End Zone
End Zone: Thursday, October 6
Source: KCBD Video
End Zone Team of the Week: Muleshoe Mules